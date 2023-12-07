Stryker Co. (SYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Stryker has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of SYK opened at $287.98 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $235.81 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

