State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,760 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

