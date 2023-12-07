Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Stantec worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

