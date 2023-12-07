Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. Stantec has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $77.69.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Stantec by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,078,000 after purchasing an additional 142,842 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Stantec by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,704,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

