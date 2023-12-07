Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Raises Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.755 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Spire has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 70.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spire to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spire will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Spire by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spire by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spire

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.