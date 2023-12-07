SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

