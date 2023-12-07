Shopify (TSE:SHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.24 billion.

