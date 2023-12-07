Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHO

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.24 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.