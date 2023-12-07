Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.143 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $13.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 974.95% and a net margin of 96.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

