Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Trading 3.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $67.63. Approximately 22,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 62,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $13.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.63%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.97%.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 974.95% and a net margin of 96.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.