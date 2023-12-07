Rublix (RBLX) Market Cap Tops $80,198.07

Rublix (RBLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Rublix has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Rublix token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market capitalization of $80,198.07 and approximately $138.04 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00388649 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $139.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

