Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
