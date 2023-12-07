Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

