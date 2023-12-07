Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

