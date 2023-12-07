Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Alaska Air Group worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

