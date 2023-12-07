Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $22.07 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of AGCO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $472,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.49 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.72.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

