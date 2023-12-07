Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 86,500 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Atkore worth $21,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.