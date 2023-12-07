Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 382,900 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Graphic Packaging worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after buying an additional 749,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,063,000 after purchasing an additional 406,076 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

