Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,322 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.60% of Utah Medical Products worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

UTMD stock opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 32.85%.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

