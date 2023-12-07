Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,400 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Universal Display worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,262,000 after buying an additional 59,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after buying an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Display by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after buying an additional 188,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $172.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.67. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $180.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

