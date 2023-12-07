Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 19,900 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Bel Fuse worth $19,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $702.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

