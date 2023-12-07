Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $19,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of OMAB opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 34.04%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

