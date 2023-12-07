Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 50,800 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of SEI Investments worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 86.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 124,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $605,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,967 shares of company stock worth $8,436,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

