Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 14,800 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of Malibu Boats worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $304,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $938.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

