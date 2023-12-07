Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,223,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 201,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 112,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Southern stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,000 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

