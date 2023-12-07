Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Caesars Entertainment worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,427.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $270,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 95,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 49,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 274,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 101,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

