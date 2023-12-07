Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Hexcel worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 610.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,391,000 after buying an additional 53,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $4,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

