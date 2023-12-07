Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.85 Million Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.04% of Powell Industries worth $21,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $984.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

