Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.62 Million Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Seaboard worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seaboard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seaboard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,055,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,565.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.09. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,402.38 and a twelve month high of $4,080.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,816.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 2.71%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

