Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.51 Million Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 176,842 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.41% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $20,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VNDA

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.