Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.23 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Watts Water Technologies worth $20,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $199.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.92.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

