Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.17 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 112.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of nVent Electric worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in nVent Electric by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,071,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 26.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 745,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after acquiring an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NVT opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

