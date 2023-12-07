Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.04 Million Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.04% of SunCoke Energy worth $20,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

