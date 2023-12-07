Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 402,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Tidewater worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDW stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.22. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

