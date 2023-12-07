Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 170,618 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.42% of SandRidge Energy worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 96.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $13.39 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $496.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.17.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

