Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Meritage Homes worth $21,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 3.0 %

MTH opened at $150.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

