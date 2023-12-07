Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 37,000 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.60% of Wabash National worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $17,370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,928,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $6,132,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,097,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

