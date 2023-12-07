Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $680,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $680,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

