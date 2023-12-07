Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 50,498 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

