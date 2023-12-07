Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 532,101 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Vipshop worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vipshop by 1,098.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Vipshop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

