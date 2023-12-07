Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 318,300 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Liberty Energy worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,605,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,605,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $213,795.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,004,275 shares in the company, valued at $49,961,093.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,614 shares of company stock worth $2,924,174. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.