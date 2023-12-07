Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jacobs Solutions (J)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE: J):

11/22/2023 – Jacobs Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Jacobs Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/22/2023 – Jacobs Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Jacobs Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Jacobs Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $149.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,998 shares of company stock worth $3,371,154 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

