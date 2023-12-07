Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Rand Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of RWWI opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rand Worldwide has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
