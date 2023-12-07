Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of RWWI opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rand Worldwide has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

