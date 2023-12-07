Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.74. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qiagen by 81.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,299,000 after buying an additional 2,709,030 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

