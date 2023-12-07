Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Solutions Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.80 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,316,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,998 shares of company stock worth $3,371,154. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

