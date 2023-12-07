Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

CW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $214.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $156.76 and a one year high of $221.24.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

