Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Tuesday, December 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.14.
AltaGas Price Performance
AltaGas stock opened at C$27.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The stock has a market cap of C$7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.64. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.25 and a 12-month high of C$28.10.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion.
Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas
In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. In related news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total transaction of C$361,701.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,002.59. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,451. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 54.63%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
