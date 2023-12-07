Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Associated Banc-Corp Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a report issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of ASB opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

