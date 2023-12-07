PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1,056.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PROS were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,993,000 after buying an additional 131,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,019,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 263,720 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,246,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,001,000 after purchasing an additional 100,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,360,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,700,000 after buying an additional 121,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PROS

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PRO opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

