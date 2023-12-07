Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $21,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PBH stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

