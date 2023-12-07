Premier Miton Group plc (PMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on February 16th

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Premier Miton Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PMI opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Premier Miton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.98 ($1.74). The company has a market capitalization of £100.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.25.
About Premier Miton Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Miton Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.