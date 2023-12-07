Premier Miton Group plc (PMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on February 16th

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PMI opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Premier Miton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.98 ($1.74). The company has a market capitalization of £100.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.25.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

